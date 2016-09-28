Sept 30 deadline for entries to Solo Ngajat competition

KUCHING: Sarawak Dayak Iban Association (Sadia) Kuching branch has issued a reminder that entries for its Solo Ngajat competition will not be entertained after 4pm on Sept 30.

Its branch chairman Datuk Paduka Anthony Nait Mani said entrance fee for the Ngajat competition is RM50 and it is non-refundable.

The Solo Ngajat competition is opened only to Iban men and women above 18 years old and entry is restricted to those who have not won any competition before, he said in a press statement yesterday.

Nait said: “The participation entry form is not complete without a copy of MyKad. Please submit it to our Sadia Kuching branch before 4pm on Sept 30. The theme for the night is ‘Ngajat Mai Sepakat’. And competitors must only use the Iban Taboh music and wear only Iban traditional attire.”

The competition is to be held at Christian Ecumenical Centre in Jalan Stampin here on Oct 14. Dinner tables at RM500 each are still available, he pointed out.

Saratok MP Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom, who is also Pakan assemblyman, will be the patron and guest-of-honour at the dinner. Mawan is also Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU) president.

Diners will also be entertained to ‘live’ music by a band, D Bampfylde.

Nait said the three top winners in each contest category will receive cash prizes of RM700, RM500 and RM300 on top of trophies, hampers and certificates. Consolation cash prize of RM50 each will also be given to some participants.

Entry forms are obtainable at the branch office in Jalan Ang Cheng Ho and from the organising committee members.

They are Nait at 0178075196; Peter Moni (0198887884); Philip Sampurai (0165759010) and Ricky Tujoh (0109726011).