SFR club thanks organisers of Samarahan Bike Fest

KOTA SAMARAHAN: Simanggang Free Riders (SFR) motorcycle club members thanked the organisers of Samarahan Bike Fest, which was held at the Aiman Mall Commercial Centre here last weekend.

SFR member Solomon Peter told the The Borneo Post recently that club members enjoyed travelling to Kota Samarahan from Sri Aman and Betong they even exchanged pendants with the organisers of the fest.

Although their objective of attending the event was to have fun, what was important for them was that all members arrived at their respective destinations safely after attending the fest.

“SFR have always emphasised on road safety and I am glad that all members abide by the safety rules during our convoy to Kota Samarahan last weekend.

“This was because we heard a few incidents involving big bikers going and coming back from the bike fest,” he added.

Solomon thus reminded his fellow bikers everywhere that taking safety precautions would at least minimise road accidents for everyone.

As the number of big bike enthusiasts grows in the state, SFR also hoped that more bike fests would be held throughout the state to foster goodwill among different clubs.

Meanwhile, Solomon revealed that all motorcycle enthusiasts are welcomed to register with the club, regardless of the motorcycles they use, adding that the club’s activities will be centred in Sri Aman.

“This club is not only for big bikers. Anybody who knows how to ride a motorcycle can register as a member of this club,” he commented.

For SFR, the spirit of brotherhood among motorcycle lovers everywhere is important and the club aspires to organise rides and related activities in the future for all motorcycle enthusiasts from Sri Aman Division.