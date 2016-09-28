Some reflexology centres exploit workers – police

KOTA KINABALU: City police chief, ACP M. Chandra, said out of the 137 reflexology centres operating in Kota Kinabalu, about 10 are believed to be exploiting their foreign workers.

Chandra made the remark following a raid by a police CID team from Kota Kinabalu on a reflexology centre in Kampung Air, here on September 23.

In the 1.40 am raid, police managed to rescue 15 women and a man, believed to be part of a human trafficking syndicate operating in the state capital.

The 16 people comprised 14 women and a man from China, and a Filipina, all aged between 22 to 42 years old, which were believed to have been exploited by the owner of the reflexology centre for the past six months.

They were found inside a room next to the counter when police raided the premises.

A 44-year-old local man, believed to be the caretaker of the premises, was also detained by police to facilitate investigation.

“We are in the process of recording their statements, including the owner of the reflexology centre, for further investigation,” said Chandra, adding that the workers are now placed at a shelter home pending conclusion of the investigations.

According to Chandra, initial police investigation revealed that the workers were hired to work as masseuse and were required to work up to 12 hours a day.

“They were not allowed to leave the premises and ordered to stay in their rooms for the remaining 12 hours. Their passports were also being withheld by the owner,” said Chandra.

Investigations showed that the workers were promised a proper job earning up to RM1,200 a month, with a RM400 deduction to defray the initial cost for permit and other fees incurred for their employment.

“However when they reached here, they found that what was initially promised were not fulfilled and that they could only earn RM400 after deduction,” he said.

Chandra also said that while the workers were not forced into providing sexual services to their customers, they were implicitly requested to do so.

The police, said Chandra, will be working closely with City Hall and the Immigration Department to curb such activity and businesses found exploiting their workers will have their licenses revoked and the Immigration Department will blacklist these offenders from hiring foreigners in future, said Chandra.