Special Batu Tungun ritual this year

MURUM: The Batu Tungun blessing ceremony, an annual ritual of the Penans in Murum, has special significance this year as it was held on top of a newly built platform overlooking the rock formation.

The platform, designed and built by Sarawak Energy Bhd in partnership with the community is meant to provide a permanent site for the Penans to perform their annual ritual.

The ceremony on Monday was officiated at by Assistant Minister for River Transportation and Safety Liwan Lagang, representing Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing.

Murum assemblyman Kennedy Chukpai Ugon, Sarawak Energy Group chief executive officer Datuk Torstein Dale Sjotveit, its executive vice president of corporate services Aisah Eden and head of corporate social responsibility Jiwari Abdullah were also present.

This year, the event coincides with the official opening of Murum Hydroelectric Dam which was declared open by Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud.

Batu Tungun is a rock formation located on the right bank of Murum River and is held sacred by the Penans of the area for generations.

Sarawak Energy Bhd recognises the significance of Batu Tungun to the local Penans and the design of the Murum Dam has taken into consideration the preservation of the rock formation as part of the cultural heritage of the indigenous community in the area.

The ritual was performed by Saran Joo and Bilong Jalong.

Murum Penan Development Committee (MPDC) chairman Labang Paneh was joined by community leaders as well as hundreds of villagers from six Penan longhouses in the area.

In conjunction with the blessing ceremony, over 260 Penan students from SK Tegulang and SK Metalun received education incentives worth over RM50,000.

The two local primary schools were set up by Sarawak Energy Bhd and Department of Education to provide the people affected by the building of Murum Dam easier access to formal education.

Sarawak Energy Bhd also provides a RM200,000-fund to the Bakun Charitable Trust on an annual basis to provide education incentives to Penan students in Belaga and Murum. The Belaga Penan Education Fund is managed by a special committee.

Liwan, who is Belaga assemblyman, said the incentives were meant to recognise the students efforts in attending school regularly and to encourage them to achieve better academic results.

“Apart from the presentation of education incentives, the pupils also had the chance to know and understand the significance of Batu Tungun to their community and their cultural identity.

“I am pleased to see that even as we respect the old traditions, we are also preparing the younger generation to continue this tradition,” said Liwan.

Liwan also appreciated the efforts of Sarawak Energy Bhd in the educational development of the locals by encouraging parents to send their children to school and as a reward, the pupils would be given cash incentive everyday.

“Each pupil will receive RM2 if they turn up at school.

“We want this to continue and in the future to provide incentive based on good academic achievements,” he added.

In other development, Liwan said a special unit had been set up to look into the wellbeing of the Penan community affected by the building of the dam.

The unit is headed by Belaga District Officer Abdul Halim Abdullah.

On the request from MPDC chairman earlier, Liwan said he would follow up with the relevant ministries as many areas were not under his jurisdiction.

He, however, said he would promise to do his best for the sake of the wellbeing of the Penans, especially those in Belaga and Murum.

He also called on the Penans in Murum to give their strong support to their assemblyman (Kennedy Chukpai) so that he could carry out his duty as the people’s representative effectively.

Torstein also spoke at the function. He said the building of Murum Dam had brought about development and progress to Murum and the surrounding areas.

“Sarawak Energy Bhd acknowledges the significance of Batu Tungun to the Penan community here. During the construction of the Murum HEP, the dam crest was redesigned to incorporate and preserve this rock formation,” he added.

He added that Sarawak Energy Bhd had worked with the Penan community to build the ritual platform so that they could perform their yearly ritual.

He also said the Batu Tungun Park also served as a viewing platform for visitors to enjoy the best view of the Murum Dam.

“We also believe that education is an important factor for any community to develop and progress. We are honoured that we are able to contribute towards a brighter future for the local children by investing in their education.

“Today (Monday) we are giving out RM50,000 to the deserving students based on their attendance at school.

“We hope there will be more children attending schools in Murum and we will continue to give them the support.”

A total of 266 pupils are entitled for the special incentives from Belaga Penan Education Fund.