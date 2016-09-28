‘State govt fully supports shipbuilding industry’

SIBU: The state government is giving its full support to the development of shipbuilding and ship repairs (SBSR) industry in the state.

This is proven with the opening of the SBSR hub in Tanjung Manis that will increase the capacity of Sarawak’s shipyards in building larger tonnage vessels, says Assistant Minister for Industrial Development (Investment and Promotion) Datuk Julaihi Narawi.

“The SBSR industry in Sarawak is highly vibrant and has become the fifth largest income earner for the state. The industry will continue to be one of the 10 major industries to be developed in Sarawak.

“According to Malaysian Industry-Government Group of High Technology (MIGHT), Sarawak produced up to 127 vessels with total export value of RM389 million last year, ” he said when officiating at the opening of ‘Malaysia International Marine Expo 2016’ at Sibu Trade and Exhibition Centre here yesterday.

He was representing Minister of Industrial and Entrepreneur Development, Trade and Investment Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan at the function.

Julaihi, who is also Assistant Minister for Rural Economy (Coastal Areas) and Fisheries, said Sarawak was honoured

to be chosen as host of the international event which was rated as one of the most important marine expo events in the region.

He believed that this would complement the state government’s efforts to develop its maritime industries.

“I am given to understand that international exhibitors from Singapore, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, China, German, Thailand and Peninsular Malaysia are among 50 maritime companies joining the exhibition.

“They are displaying over RM50 million worth of technology and products which include the latest technology in exploration, production and services within maritime industries,” he said.

Julaihi believed that the expo would be able to spur the marine sector further and create greater awareness of the prospects among the local people, especially in terms of business and employment opportunities.

“I hope the participants will gain knowledge and experience to further develop and expand the sector to play a greater role in the state’s economic prosperity which will ultimately benefit the people here.

“By bringing together some 3,000 local and international visitors or industry professionals to visit the expo, more

opportunities are made available for everybody to explore within the Borneo region,” he said.

Also present were Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) Commander Naval Area 2 (Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan) Rear Admiral Datuk Khairul Anuar Yahya, RMN Commander Forward Operation Base First Admiral Datuk Saifudin Kamarudin, Tellian assemblyman Yussibnosh Balo, Balingian assemblyman Abdul Yakub Arbi and Daro assemblyman Safiee Ahmad.