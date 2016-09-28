State taking multi-pronged approach to reduce poverty — Dr Abdul Rahman

LIMBANG: The State Government is adopting a multi-pronged approach to slash by half the number of aid-dependent recipients by generating high economic growth and through community empowerment.

It has formed three cabinet committees to ensure the state’s economy grows by six per cent towards achieving a developed state status and slashing poverty rate by 2030.

In stating this, Assistant Minister of Welfare and Community Wellbeing Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail said poverty eradication is high in their priority list in order to streamline development among all sectors.

“The government is serious in reducing the high number of welfare aid dependents in the state by 2030,” he said at the closing of Wisma Wanita Training Centre @ Bukit Kota event in Limbang on Monday.

The event attracted a big group of participants who signed up for the cosmetic make-up (117 persons), handicrafts and beads making (46) and cake decoration courses (77).

The Bukit Kota assemblyman said the state currently has 26,000 welfare aid recipients and the ministry targets to slash the number by half by empowering the target group through training and programmes to break out of the poverty cycle.

“This would be the Key Performance Index (KPI) for us at Welfare Department and we are optimistic that this is achievable,” he said.

He said the profile of the recipients indicated that the majority were in the productive category, who if given proper training would be able to generate income.

He slammed as baseless DAP’s accusations that the state government was clueless in addressing the needs of the poor in the state.

DAP Betong chief Gerald Roger Anding was quoted as saying that poverty eradication efforts in Sarawak was ineffective as they did not have any positive social-economic impact on the society.

To this, Dr Abdul Rahman pointed to the 2016 e-Kasih statistics which showed that Sarawak topped the list with 66,416 recipients, followed by Sabah (51,727) and Kelantan (50,330).

“This statistics is not static as it moves with poverty level,” he said.

Also present were Limbang Resident Datu Maria Hasman and Mazalina Rapaee who represented the director of Sarawak Women and Family Department.