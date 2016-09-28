Stop it, ‘boy racers’ warned

KOTA KINABALU: Police have warned “boy racers” to stop their unethical street racing activities or face the consequences of having their vehicles impounded and fined.

City police chief ACP M. Chandra sent out the warning after numerous complaints were received by the public of continuous street racing by “boy racers” along Jalan Lintas and Jalan Coastal especially during the week end.

“Boy racers,” said Chandra, were motorists who modified their vehicles with body kit, audio system and exhaust system in an unlawful manner.

While some of the vehicles were meant for show-off, others were involved in street racing, with bets between RM500 and RM1,00 or higher, he said.

Police investigation also revealed that the “boy racers” would participate in street racing over a distance of one kilometer along Jalan Lintas or Jalan Coastal.

Police had since launched an on-going operation, dubbed ‘Ops Samseng Jalanan’, to curb this unethical activity from continuing, said Chandra.

The latest operation was on Sunday, September 25, with 12 cars and a motorcycle being confiscated by the police for suspected illegal vehicle modification and illegal racing at Jalan Lintas and Jalan Coastal.

Police had also detained three individuals for allegedly participating in an illegal street racing and would be investigated under Section 42 of the Road Transport Act 1987, said Chandra.