Tigers swat off Wasps to retain EBL crown

KUCHING: Kuching Lord Tigers, unbeaten throughout this year’s Yuwang East Malaysia Basketball League (EBL), outgunned Labuan Wasps 75-58 in the final at MBKS Indoor Stadium to make a successful defence of their crown.

They walked away with RM10,000, the challenge trophy and champion’s trophy.

Out to avenge their defeat to the Tigers in last year’s final, the Wasps started the first quarter well to lead 17-15 but surrendered the lead 28-35 by half-time.

Filipino import Jessie James Bulaon Collado led the Tigers offensive in the next two quarters with 14 points and put them 58-46 in the third quarter and pulled away for a 17-point victory.

Collado, who finished as the Most Valuable Player (Foreign), contributed 23 points and 11 rebounds while MVP (Local) Chai Chze Hian had 15 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. Yiek Chai Teck was also in fine form with 10 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Michael Parlala starred for the Wasps with 10 points and 10 rebounds although Paul CC Zamar did not live up to expectations, scoring only 11 points and grabbing eight rebounds.

The third and fourth placed teams were Kota Kinabalu Eagles and debutant Brunei Beruang Blazers.