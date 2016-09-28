Two fishing boats attacked by armed men on the same night

KOTA KINABALU: Less than an hour after a group of kidnappers abducted a local fishing boat owner off Semporna waters, the same group allegedly robbed another fishing boat in Lahad Datu waters.

Both incidents happened on September 27 with the kidnap for ransom (KFR) group, comprising six armed men, first abducting a boat skipper near Pulau Gaya in Semporna around 9.35pm.

According to Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Abdul Rashid Harun, three of the four suspects who climbed on board the LD110/5/F fishing boat before ransacking the vessel were armed with M16, M14 and pistols.

“After ransacking the boat, the suspects took with them personal items and the boat skipper, who now has been identified as Ruslan b. Sarapin @ Hj Nasir,” he said at a press conference at the state police headquarters in Kepayan earlier today (Sept 28).

The suspects also took with them handphones and personal documents before fleeing the scene with the 39-year-old boat skipper while leaving the 26 other fishermen, aged 18 to 60, unharmed.

The kidnappers were believed to be heading towards the Philippines when they decided to rob an SA848/5/F fishing trawler near Tungku in Lahad Datu just after 10pm the same night.

“According to investigations, seven people on a boat approached the fishing trawler before three men armed with weapons climbed aboard.

“The armed suspects however only took a couple kilos of rice, cooking oil, handphones, walkie-talkie, a 15hpw boat engine and RM300 cash,” he said.

Abdul Rashid said police investigations believed the robbery incident in Lahad Datu may be the job of the same group that kidnapped the boat skipper in Semporna.

None of the 19 crew members aged 18 to 50, were harmed as the suspects escaped in the dark towards international waters.

“We are still trying to ascertain the report because the location between the first incident and the second incident was only about five nautical miles,” said Abdul Rashid.

He also said that no ransom demand has been received and police are looking at every possible angle into both cases.

This is the sixth kidnapping incident to have taken place along the east coast of Sabah within this year.

Also present was Eastern Sabah Security Command (Esscom) Commander Datuk Wan Abdul Bari Wan Abdul Khalid.