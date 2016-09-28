UCTS inks MOU with Taiwan varsity on drone technology

SIBU: The University College of Technology Sarawak (UCTS) has achieved another milestone through the inking of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Chang Jung Christian University (CJCU) of Taiwan.

Both universities will be collaborating on the development of drone technology, in which CJCU will provide all the support to UCTS towards establishing a research department for drone studies here.

Second Finance Minister Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, who witnessed the signing yesterday, said the cutting-edge drone programme by CJCU could help develop a whole team of technically-qualified people to perform various tasks in a number of advanced fields.

“Drones can facilitate a lot of jobs and bring about more precise results (than other conventional means). In anti-illegal logging operations, for example, you can send many men to the field but there are times when you hardly get good results.

“Through drones, however, I don’t think anything can be manipulated because the technology is known to record precise information without any man-made interference,” he said.

Wong also said being a young university, UCTS needed to learn from a more experienced and technologically-advanced institution.

Nevertheless, he said UCTS had grown over the years albeit at a slow pace.

“We would like to enhance relationships with many universities across many fields. We will go slowly and steadily, as far as having smart partnerships with different institutions,” said Wong, who is also UCTS chairman.

He also praised CJCU president Dr Lee Yung Lung for his commitment and total involvement in the collaboration.

In his remarks, Dr Lee said he was excited to have such a close relationship with UCTS – which he has visited three times.

“Both universities have lots of ideas on the collaboration and I hope that all of us could put them (ideas) into action in the coming semester.”

Meanwhile UCTS vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Abdul Hakim Juri said both universities had a discussion earlier with UCTS School of Computing.

“The drone project seems to be an interesting technology that can be applied in many areas in Sarawak,” he said.

CJCU’s drone technology programme should be able to assist UCTS in establishing an academic department dedicated to studying this technology, which has now become a global trend.

The Taiwanese institution has been going all out in nurturing professional drone pilots and integrating skills from related disciplines.

So far, CJCU has a fleet of 40 drones and recruited qualified teachers with professional degrees and licences in the fields of aerospace, electro-mechanics, information technology, film and television.

All these have contributed to CJCU’s fruitful achievement in drone studies.

In addition to the general drone pilot training courses, CJCU also offers other courses such as aerial videography, videography editing, machinery assembly and flight control for the integrated training.

Moreover, the university will set up the pioneer ‘Bachelor’s Degree in the Study of Drone Applied Science’ next year to provide a progressive and systematic training of drone professionals in Taiwan.

As a way to enhance the bilateral partnership between CJCU and UCTS, both universities will endorse a ‘2+2 Dual Degree Programme’, student and faculty exchange programmes, joint appointment of faculty members and intercollegiate research team.

So far, CJCU is scheduled to host a series of drone contests during next year’s winter break to advance the collaborative research and professional skills of both universities.

In this respect, CJCU has begun seeking collaborative partners from the private sector in Malaysia to develop the drone research project, for the purpose of incorporation between institutions of higher education and industrial players.

CJCU College of Information and Design dean Dr Wu Yung Gi, CJCU international consultant Chiew Toh Hie, CJCU Division of International Cooperation, Office of International Affairs chief Dr Huang Hui Ling, Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau and United Chinese Association president Kong Hian Khim were also present at the MOU signing.