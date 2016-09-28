YMCA to hold series of activities to celebrate 45th anniversary

SIBU: The Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) will run a series of activities next month to celebrate its 45th anniversary.

Its president Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau said the celebration will begin on Saturday (Oct 1) with a free health screening at YMCA, Brooke Drive from 8am until 11am sponsored by Rejang Medical Centre.

“There will be a free health screening on high blood pressure, blood sugar level, blood type and body fat mass. Those who go for the free screening will receive discount coupons for health screening at Rejang Medical,” he told a press conference on Monday.

On Oct 8, there will be a meeting with the delegates at 2pm, followed by a cooking competition organised by the women’s wing at 3pm.

First vice-president Datuk Janet Lau is scheduled to launch the cooking competition, which will be followed by a welcoming dinner.

“The highlight of the event is on Oct 9 during its grand dinner celebration at Kingwood Hotel.

“During the dinner, we have visitors from YMCA of Penang, Kuala Lumpur, Tainan, Shanghai, Singapore, and Metropolitan,” he said, adding that the celebration will be themed ‘Strengthen Faith, Empower Youth’.

Lau added there is also a plan to hold a family carnival on Dec 3 at the Rave YMCA Camp Resort.

He called for more young people to sign up as members.

“YMCA stands for Young Men’s Christian Association, so we need more young people to be trained as leaders so that they could lead the organisation one day,” he said.

Those interested to join the dinner can contact the YMCA office on 084-313588.