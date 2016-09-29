Auxiliary firefighters a possibility for Bario

MIRI: Bario could have its own auxiliary firefighting team in future should its newly-established volunteer firefighting unit is active and committed in carrying out its duties.

Fire and Rescue Department deputy director-general (operations) Datuk Soiman Jahid said if Bario did have its own auxiliary firefighters, the sub-district would be the first to do so in Baram and become a role model for other villages.

“I see that Bario is a suitable location to set up an auxiliary firefighting team with its own station chief and permanent firefighters. I will look more into this and work towards realising the first in Bario because we have this in the peninsula,” he said during a dialogue with community leaders and volunteers in Bario on Tuesday.

He said how the newly-established volunteer firefighting unit set up in August performs will be vital in determining whether it could be elevated to an auxiliary unit.

“As for now, your focus should be on the activation of the newly-established volunteer firefighters. You must be committed while at the same time active in carrying out duties as firefighters especially here,” he said.

Soiman said basic firefighting equipment such as boots, portable pump and fire jackets would be delivered to the volunteers soon.

“All present 39 volunteer firefighter teams in Sarawak are active and we want Bario (being the newest) to be active as well and that it would become a role model to other villages in Baram that they would follow in its footsteps,” he said.

Soiman also praised the Bario volunteer firefighters who helped during the recent fire which destroyed a two-storey academic block at SK Bario earlier this month.

“You all did a good job and were able to put into action what you all have learnt from the training prior to the fire incident that prevented the fire from spreading to other buildings nearby,” he said.

There are currently 350 volunteer firefighting teams in the country.