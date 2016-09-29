BCM Alliance expects to raise RM16.01 mln from IPO

KUALA LUMPUR: Distributor of laundry equipment and medical devices BCM Alliance Bhd, which is en route to listing on the Ace Market of Bursa Malaysia, expects to raise RM16.01 million from the initial public offering (IPO).

Managing director Liaw Chong Lin said the setting up of a chain of Speed Queen self-service launderette outlets around Malaysia is expected to provide the company an opportunity to expand its market presence and customer base in the commercial laundry equipment industry.

Of the total IPO proceeds, RM2.60 million (16.2 per cent) will be used to set up a chain of 11 new Speed Queen self-service launderette outlets as concept stores throughout Malaysia.

The remaining RM7.70 million (48.1 per cent) is for the purchase of new commercial laundry equipment and medical devices, with RM3.21 million (20.1 per cent) to fund the group’s day-to-day working capital expenses and the remaining RM2.50 million (15.6 per cent) to defray listing expenses for the IPO.