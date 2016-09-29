World 

China: Suspect detained hours after 16 people found dead in their homes

KUNMING: Police in southwest China’s Yunnan Province arrested a suspect Thursday afternoon, hours after 16 people, including three children, were found dead in their village homes, China’s Xinhua news agency reported.

The man was detained in the provincial capital of Kunming, about 200 km from the crime scene, local police said.

The county’s public security bureau received report of the case in Yema Village, Huize County, at 7:39 am Friday.

The 16 victims including males and females were from six households.

Further investigation is underway. -BERNAMA

