College’s Student Council installs new members

KUCHING: The Student Council of Executive College (EC) recently held an installation and appreciation ceremony.

The EC Student Council is a group of students working in partnership with the college management in organising activities that benefit the college and its students.

The ceremony introduced new student leaders for the coming term.

The EC Student Council serves as a bridge between students and college management; and provides EC students with representation, services and advocacy while they were at the college.

The student councillors were reminded of the vision and mission of EC Student Council.

New members took an oath to fulfill their roles and duties to the best of their ability.

Certificates of appreciation were presented to members of last year’s student councillors for organising and running the college’s activities.

Present at the ceremony were EC’s CEO, heads of department and the Student Council advisor.

All those present were treated to lunch after the event.

EC offers Foundation in Arts, and Diploma in Quantity Surveying that offer pathways to Bachelor Degree programmes in prestigious universities in Malaysia, Australia, the United Kingdom and Singapore.

It also offers Bachelor of Business Administration (Hons) and Bachelor of Technology (Hons) in Construction Management in collaboration with Infrastructure University Kuala Lumpur (IUKL).

EC recently announced its 100 per cent Job and Internship Priority programme for its graduates upon completion of studies.

Its students can apply for internship and jobs in any company under the KTS Group and their application will be given priority.

EC is open from 8am to 5pm Monday to Friday on the second floor, Crown Square, 88 Jalan Pending, 93450 Kuching.

For more information, call 082-345680.