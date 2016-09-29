Don’t give up on SUPP, Dr Sim tells Sibu folk at gathering

SIBU: SUPP president Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian said the Federal Government had promised an allocation of RM100 million for Phase III of Sibu Flood Mitigation Plan running from Ek Dee Road to Sibu Town Square.

He said that was the more reason why SUPP needed to win both the Bandar Sibu and Lanang parliamentary seats in the coming general election, expected to be held next year.

“All of us should work very hard to win both seats and we will surely walk the talk,” he said at the SUPP Bawang Assan Mooncake Festival gathering held here on Tuesday night.

Among those attending the event were Repok assemblyman Dato Sri Huang Tiong Sii, SUPP Bawang Assan chairman Robert Lau Hui Yew, SUPP Bukit Assek chairman Chieng Boon Toong and political secretary to the chief minister Michael Tiang.

Dr Sim expressed his gratitude to the people of Sibu for giving their support to the party and Chieng Buong Toon, the SUPP candidate for Bukit Assek in the last state election.

“Never mind that Chieng failed to capture the seat but the number of votes he garnered had shown significant improvement and this is a testimony that the voters are coming back to SUPP.”

He told SUPP supporters not to feel dejected but to continue to work hard to ensure that the party win both the parliamentary seats.

“At least, through the good performance in the last state election, we were rewarded with the councillors and the political secretaries. More are in store for us if we can continue to churn out good results in the next parliamentary election.”

Predicting that the parliamentary election would be held next year, Dr Sim reminded SUPP members to pool their energy, resources and manpower and work early to prepare for the polls.

He informed that Prime Minister and BN chairman Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak had appointed Lau and Chieng as the BN liaison committee chairman for Bandar Sibu constituency and Lanang constituency respectively.

‘Work hard and show it to the rest of the people that our good result in the last state election is really something to cherish.”

Dr Sim described the good performance in the last state election as a half-won battle, adding they needed to go all out to ensure that they could win the other half of the battle by winning both the Sibu and Lanang seats.

In this regard, he called on both the Chinese and the Malay communities to put their trust in SUPP and continue to support the party.

“Talk alone carries no weight and it is always action that counts,” he said, adding if SUPP fails to win the seats, then the people in these two constituencies can only ‘wait’ and ‘look’ only for another five years.

He told the people not to give up on SUPP as the party could still do a lot of things for them.

“Do not give up on us and also do not let us down. Support us when the time comes and we will translate your support into development that will benefit your constituencies.”

Come the parliamentary election, Dr Sim mentioned that there was bound to be independent candidates out to make the spoil, create havoc and disturbances in the election.

“Let us work together to ensure that the independent candidate, whoever he is, will even lose his deposit.”