Don’t only think of profits, ‘Tahai’ producers told

LAWAS: Producers of ‘Tahai’ products must not only think of profits but endeavour to market their products beyond the shores of Sarawak.

Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Datuk Henry Sum Agong, who is also Lawas MP, gave this advice when speaking at the presentation of fishermen allowance to 800 recipients from Lawas District at Sundar community hall here over the weekend.

With the ‘Sambal Tahai Lawas’ campaign currently going on in Peninsular Malaysia, he expressed confidence that the demand for Tahai would rise.

“Do not hike the price indiscriminately when demand picks up but make sure that it is reasonable,” he advised. Lawas is famous for the smoked fish known as Tahai.

On another matter, Henry called on the people here to continue working closely with the federal government in bringing about greater development and progress.

He said their welfare would always remain top of the government agenda, as reflected in the fishermen allowance, BR1M and other forms of assistance and subsidies. To the recipients of the fishermen allowance, he told them to use the aid wisely. Later, the Lawas MP announced a grant of RM10,000 for Lawas Area Fishermen Association.

Association chairman Awangku Tajuddin Pengiran Ibrahim thanked Henry and Second Minister of Resource Planning and Environment and Bukit Sari assemblyman Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan for their concern for the welfare of fishermen in the district.

Sundar SAO Ladin Atok, Sarawak Fisheries Region III chief Saliah Mudin, community leaders and some 2,000 fishermen from Lawas parliamentary constituency attended the function.