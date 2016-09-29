Education fair at The Waterfront Hotel this October 2

KUCHING: Education consultant AUG Kuching will be holding ‘Further Studies Education Fair’ on Oct 2 from 1pm-6pm at The Waterfront Hotel next to Plaza Merdeka.

There will be free seminars on Mass Communication, Architecture and Design, and Studying in Singapore during the fair.

All are welcome to meet the various representatives at the event to find out more about programmes and courses available.

Participating education institutions include Singapore Institute of Management Global Education (SIM GE) which offers over 80 high-quality overseas academic programmes through partnerships with reputed international universities from Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom (UK).

Its enrolment stands at 20,000, with about 3,500 international students. Scholarships for diploma and bachelor degree courses are available subject to terms and conditions.

Meanwhile, Auckland Foundation Year (AFY) offers comprehensive preparation for leading New Zealand universities (AUT University, Massey University and The University of Auckland), taught at Taylors College Auckland, with small classes, online learning and excellent success rates.

Those seeking to study in Australia have several options to consider, including ANU College (ANUC) – an English language

and academic pathway provider for Australian National University (ANU), Australia’s highest ranked university, which is placed 19th in the world.

Programmes include Foundation Studies and ANU Diplomas in Computing and Liberal Studies. In 2015, more than 92 per cent of ANUC Foundation Studies students received an offer to ANU.

Charles Sturt University (CSU) Study Centres offer career-focused undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in Accounting, Business, Commerce and IT while Flinders International Study Centre (ISC) offers students the strong academic foundation they need to successfully progress into an undergraduate or selected postgraduate course at Flinders University.

At Taylors High School (Years 10, 11 and 12), students will receive comprehensive university preparation and support, which will improve their academic and language skills, with an invaluable introduction to Australian culture.

Meanwhile, the University of Sydney Foundation Programme (USFP) enables students to progress on to Australia’s first and most prestigious university, ranked amongst the world’s top 50.

For studies in the UK, Kaplan International Colleges (KIC) works in partnership with leading universities to prepare international students for studying for a bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degree in the UK.

KIC offers Foundation Certificate, International Year One, and Pre-Master’s courses at international colleges across the UK. These different course levels prepare international students for a relevant degree at their partner UK universities.

Entrance to the Further Studies Education Fair is free but seats are limited.

Those interested to participate are welcome to contact AUG Kuching at 082-348854 to avoid disappointments or visit www.augstudy.com.my for more information.