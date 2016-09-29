Father hopes for safe return of daughter missing in Paris

SUNGAI PETANI: The father of a Malaysian student missing in Paris is hoping for her safe return to Malaysia to continue her studies.

“I am so traumatised now and if we find my daughter again, I just want to bring her home so that she can continue her studies here,” Naim Awang, 46, told reporters at his home in Kampung Masjid Tanah, Tikam Batu, here yesterday.

Norsakinah Naim, 19, was reported missing in Paris after her roommate found her mobile phone unattended in their rented room and alerted the Malaysian Embassy.

Norsakinah, a Public Service Department-sponsored student, has been pursuing a course in chemical engineering at the Roanne Institute University of Technology (IUT) in Paris since last year.

Naim was scheduled to fly to France with his wife, Nur Haluzah Ahmad, 43, on Saturday to help find their daughter who was reported missing last Friday.

Earlier, the political secretary to the Kedah Menteri Besar, Datuk Shaiful Hazizy Zainol Abidin, said Sungai Petani Umno would bear the expenses of sending Naim and his wife to France.

“On behalf of the Menteri Besar’s Office, we will try to help as much as we can,” he said after visiting the family, and urged all parties to stop making any speculation about Nur Sakinah’s disappearance and pray for her safe return. — Bernama