Focus on high-impact projects, councils told

SIBU: Local authorities should always go to Innovative and Creative Group (KIK) Conventions armed with high-impact projects that could benefit the society.

Permanent secretary of the Local Government Ministry Bakrie Zaini said, for instance, he observed that since 2010, most public complaints were on drainage problems in Kuching, Sibu, Miri and Bintulu.

In other places, the focus was on damaged roads.

“Hence, if we focus on improving these areas, it will also bring high impact and success to the local authorities concerned,” he said at the opening of the state local authority KIK Convention at RH Hotel here yesterday.

Bakrie said he was eager to see Lubok Antu Council’s effort in using papers to address pot holes problems.

“This is interesting, and I sincerely hope it can greatly assist in road maintenance.”

Bakrie said the convention was a government initiative to improve service delivery, and along the way, a number of local authorities won awards for their innovations.

“I was told that this year Dalat and Mukah District Council won a gold award for their project called EZ Bucket, while Kuching South City Council (MBKS) won the bronze award in South Korea last year for its Tugalizer initiative.”

Twenty-six local authorities are taking part in the convention that will feature 31 project papers: sixteen would be technical projects, nine management ones, and the remaining six hybrids.