Fostering GiFT of global citizenship through food

KUCHING: UCSI University and Toyo University, Japan, in collaboration with Global Incubation x Fostering Talents (GiFT), recently held a ‘Food Diversity Voyage Kuching 2016’ programme for Japanese and Malaysian youths

Amongst others, the programme aimed to allow participants to connect with others through dialogue as well as emphasise co-creation with local communities by creating new values through the theme ‘Global Citizenship’, a press release stated.

During the one-week student youth exchange programme, 21 participants embarked on a gastronomic adventure and diversity walk in Kampung Krokong Peros, Bau as well as throughout various parts of Kuching.

The Japanese and Malaysian participants also visited Fairy Cave during their stay at Kampung Krokong Peros.

Apart from experiencing local culture and biodiversity, participants were also given the task of creating two ‘Global Citizenship Food’ meals based on their experience and learning before showcasing them at the end of the programme during GiFT Day.

The first meal was based on Laksa paste, which aims to further promote Sarawak to the world, while the other was a freestyle meal, which reflected the message of global citizenship.

Among those present during GiFT Day were UCSI University Sarawak Campus chief operating officer Mukvinder Kaur Sandhu, Dean of Faculty of Hospitality and Tourism Management Associate Professor Dr Kashif Hussain, GiFT founder Professor Madoka Tatsuno, GiFT diversity facilitator Taiju Suzuki and Kuching programme coordinator Chew Kim Soon.

GiFT started in 2010 with the concept ‘Global Independent Future Talents’ to produce global human capital from Japan but redefined its concept after the great East Japan earthquake.

In December 2012, GiFT registered as a general incorporated association with its new concept ‘Global Incubation x Fostering Talents’.

Since then, GiFT has been holding seminars and workshops in collaboration with universities and companies, promoting global education to empower youth and encourage global citizenship.