Hii: BASE Jump 2017 likely to be more spectacular

SIBU: The recently concluded BASE jump here may be marred by several minor accidents but host Sibu Division Task Force remains upbeat.

The team, headed by Sibu Resident Hii Chang Kee, is looking forward to a bigger gathering next year in conjunction with Visit Sibu Year 2017.

Hii told The Borneo Post yesterday that the jumpers were thrown a challenge before they left town—return in record number next year.

He added that his team was also toying with the idea of holding BASE Jump workshops, where local and foreign enthusiasts would have the thrill of “floating and frolicking in the wind”.

“We admit there were several mishaps during the three-day spectacle, where several jumpers were slightly hurt during the landing: a few of them suffered ankle sprains, while one sustained a leg joint dislocation.

“The Australian who dislocated his joint was hospitalised for a night at a private clinic, and he has returned home.”

Hii recalled an incident where a participant got slammed against the wall due to the wind, but he was all right.

“Overall, we are satisfied, and the turnout was a record. There were 52 jumpers this year, including five women.”

The townsfolk were equally excited as they came out in big numbers with their families to watch the jumpers take the leap.

“The townsfolk behaved well. They stayed out of restricted areas for safety reasons. Despite that, they found ways to get close to the jumpers for countless wefies.”

Hii said the foreign participants said they liked their stay here because the locals were hospitable.

“They told me there were photograph sessions after almost every jump.”

Hii was also pleased with the trade fair held across the road at Sibu Town Square Phase II.

The big crowd had spilled over from the square’s Phase I, he said.

“I thank the people for their cooperation. They did not disturb nor create nuisance.”

The jumpers, added Hii, liked the farewell dinner at Rumah Matthew Chuat in Kanowit.

He said they told him not many BASE jump organisers in the world would bother arranging such a goodwill and culturally delightful trip for them.

“They liked our traditional rituals such as the ‘miring’, the dances (ngajat), and the authentic native food.”

Hii said he urged these foreign visitors to return next year with their friends and family.

Sibu is the only place in the state to host BASE jumping, which is considered a dangerous sport.

After the event here, a number of the jumpers headed for the two-day Damai BASE Festival in Selangor from Sept 27 and the jump from KL Tower from Sept 30-Oct 3.