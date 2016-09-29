Honda confirms Takata airbag inflator ruptured in Johor accident

KUALA LUMPUR: Honda has confirmed that the Takata single stage (SDI) driver’s airbag inflator ruptured in a crash that occurred on Sept 24 in Johor.

Honda Malaysia Sdn Bhd, in a statement, said the crash resulted in the death of the driver, but no official cause of the death had been yet determined.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family of the driver during this difficult time,” it said.

The statement said Honda had confirmed during an inspection with the Royal Malaysia Police that the Takata single stage (SDI) driver’s airbag inflator ruptured in the crash of a 2009 Honda City on Sept 24.

“The vehicle involved in this crash was included in a Malaysian Product Recall announced on July 10, 2015, requiring replacement of the SDI inflator of the Takata driver’s front airbag.

“A notification letter was sent out to the owner related to the recall and our records indicate that the recall repair was never completed,” it said.

Honda Malaysia said the vehicle involved in the crash had also been included in the Takata single stage (SPI) passenger’s front airbag inflator recall announced on June 23, 2016.

“Honda has confirmed that the passenger’s airbag inflator did not rupture while it deployed and functioned in a proper manner in this crash.

“Honda is communicating with the authorities and representative of the driver’s family,” it said, adding that out of respect for the family, Honda would not provide any personal information.

Honda Malaysia also said that it had secured 100 per cent of Takata driver front airbag inflators and that as of Sept 27, it had completed more than 157,000 units of Takata driver front airbag inflator which translates to 60 per cent completion ratio.

“As at 27 Sept, the Northern (Penang), Southern (Johor) and Central (Selangor) as well as Mobile Hubs have completed more than 10,800 replacements of Takata front airbag inflators in affected Honda vehicles since August 2016.

“This contributed to the total number of Takata front airbag inflator replacements completed at more than 211,000 units or 54 per cent completion ratio,” it said.

The statement said Honda Malaysia continued to urge owners of Honda vehicles affected by the Takata front airbag inflator product recall to get their vehicles repaired at Honda authorised dealers as soon as possible.

Vehicle owners can check their vehicle product recall status at www.productrecall.honda.com.my or www.honda.com.my or call the toll-free number at 1-800-88-2020 or visit any Honda authorised dealers.-BERNAMA