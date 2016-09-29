Iata expects airlines to carry 3.8 billion people this year

KUALA LUMPUR: The International Air Transport Association (IATA) expects about 3.8 billion people and 50 million tonnes of cargo will be carried by its 265 airline members this year.

In a statement yesterday, IATA director general and chief executive officer Alexandre de Juniac said the aviation industry supports some 63 million jobs and US$2.7 trillion in economic activity.

Last year, airlines safely carried 3.6 billion passengers, equivalent to 48 per cent of the world’s total population, and transported 52.2 million tonnes of cargo worth around US$6 trillion.

de Juniac said IATA also urged governments that attended yesterday’s 39th Assembly of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) to agree on the implementation of the Carbon Offset and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) to help the aviation industry manage its carbon footprint.

“This will be the first global agreement of its kind for the industrial sector and we are committed to carbon neutral growth from 2020,” said de Juniac.

He said CORSIA, along with measures to improve technology, operations and infrastructure, would keep aviation at the forefront of industries responsibly managing their climate change impact.

“With some 60 states already committed for the voluntary period, momentum is building.

“We still need more states to demonstrate their leadership and commitment to sustainability by joining us,” he added. — Bernama