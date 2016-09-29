Indian demand for palm oil set to increase following import duty reduction

KUCHING: With the recent reduction on India’s import duty of crude palm oil (CPO) to 7.5 per cent from 12.5 per cent, analysts expect that India’s demand for palm oil will increase.

In addition to CPO, refined vegetable oil saw an import duty reduction to 15 per cent from 20 per cent while import duty for wheat and potatoes were also reduced.

The research arm of MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) suggested that this import duty reduction is aimed to curb the food inflation issue in India.

The reduction of import duty on palm oil is also expected to make palm oil more competitive against other edible oils in India.

“We also think that the move is timely as it should relieve consumer burden in India ahead of the Deepavali festival which will fall on Oct 30 this year,” added the research arm in a sector outlook.

The export of palm oil to India is expected to stay strong in September after a very strong pick up in August due to sustained pre-stocking activity ahead of Deepavali.

Conversely, palm oil inventory in Malaysia is expected to stay low at 1.55 million metric tonnes (MT) in september.

Key assumptions for this expectation are an export decline of 15 per cent, and production growth of seven per cent.

As cargo surveyors’ date showed export declining by 16 per cent month over month in the first 25 days of September, the research arm have decided to increase their inventory slightly as demand has weakened slightly as price approached RM3,000 per MT in the spot market.

With CPO prices expecting to continue stay strong at a range of RM2,500 per MT to RM3,000 per MT within the next three months, the research arm has stated that their top pick within the palm oil sector would be Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd due to its high exposure to the palm oil business and its good earnings growth of 18 per cent year over year to RM747 million in the ninth month of financial year 2016 (9MFY16).

“We also like IOI Corporation Bhd due to its pure exposure to palm oil business both in the upstream and down stream divisions, The company’s earnings are also expected to recover in Fy17 after the Roundtable of Sustainable Palm Oil suspension,” concluded the research arm.