Kevin Morais murder: Judge to make immediate decision on conflicting witness testimony

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court will make an immediate decision on the trustability of the testimony given by the owner of the

four-wheel-drive vehicle which was used to ram into the Deputy Public Prosecutor Datuk Datuk Anthony Kevin Morais, as it was in conflict with her police report.

Judge Datuk Azman Abdullah said this after hearing the testimony from Kulim Dictrict Police headquarters (IPD) CID operation officer, Insp M. Vasu, who is the 36th prosecution witness, on the 27th day of the trial here today.

“I will make the decision on the matter tomorrow, at the earliest,” the judge said.

Yesterday, Judge Azman said the testimony by the female witness, S.Yogeswari, a tailor, who is also the owner of the Mitsubishi Triton, was in conflict with her police report.

Earlier, the judge asked the police inspector on Yogeswari’s statement taken and recorded by him at the Kulim IPD at 6.30 pm on Sept 27, 2015. -Bernama