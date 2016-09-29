Kidnappers abduct boat owner, rob another fishing boat in Lahad Datu

KOTA KINABALU: Less than an hour after a group of kidnappers abducted a local fishing boat owner in the waters off Semporna, they robbed another fishing boat in waters off Lahad Datu.

The kidnap-for-ransom group of six armed men abducted the boat skipper near Pulau Gaya in Semporna around 9.35pm on Tuesday, Sept 27.

It is learnt that four of the suspects, three of whom were believed to be armed with M16, M14 and pistols, climbed up the LD110/5/F fishing boat and ransacked it.

They took with them handphones and personal documents before leaving with the 39-year-old boat skipper while leaving 26 other fishermen, aged 18 to 60, unharmed.

The kidnappers were believed to be heading for the Philippines with their abductees when they decided to rob the other fishing trawler of a 15horsepower Yamaha engine, rice, cooking oil, handphone, walkie-talkie and RM300 cash just after 10pm on Tuesday night.

None of the 19 crew members aged 18 to 50, were harmed as the suspects escaped in the dark towards international waters.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Abdul Rashid Harun yesterday confirmed that the kidnapping and robbery had taken place in Semporna waters and Lahad Datu waters between 9.30pm and 10pm on Sept 27.

He said the first incident happened when six unidentified men approached a fishing boat before four men climbed up the vessel around 9.30pm.

“Three of the suspects were armed with weapons, namely M16, M14 and pistols.

“After ransacking the boat, the suspects took with them personal items and the boat skipper identified as Ruslan Sarapin,” he said at a press conference at the state police headquarters in Kepayan yesterday.

Also present was Eastern Sabah Security Command (Esscom) Commander Datuk Wan Abdul Bari Wan Abdul Khalid.

About half an hour later a fishing boat was robbed near Tungku in Lahad Datu.

“According to investigation, seven people in a boat approached the fishing trawler before three men armed with weapons climbed onboard.

“The armed suspects however only took a couple kilos of rice, cooking oil, handphones, walkie-talkie, a 15hpw boat engine and RM300 cash,” he said.

Abdul Rashid said police investigation believed the robbery incident in Lahad Datu might be the job of the same group that kidnapped the boat skipper in Semporna.

“Based on police report received, six unidentified men had earlier struck the fishing boat in Semporna waters and kidnapped the boat skipper.

“About half an hour later, seven people were seen approaching the second fishing boat in Lahad Datu.

“We are still trying to ascertain the report because the location between the first incident and the second incident was only about five nautical miles,” said Abdul Rashid.

Abdul Rashid also said that no ransom demand had been received and police were looking at every possible angle into both cases.

This is the sixth kidnapping incident to have taken place along the east coast of Sabah within this year.

On September 11, three fishing boat crew members were reported to have been kidnapped from nearby Pom Pom Island off Semporna.

The owner of the fishing trawler claimed that gunmen, believed to be Filipinos, charged at their vessel at gunpoint and took with them three crew members, including the boat captain, before fleeing in a speedboat towards southern Philippines.

Two months prior to the incident, five Malaysian sailors were believed to have been kidnapped after the tugboat they were sailing in was found abandoned in Dent Haven waters off Lahad Datu.

On April 15, four of 10 Indonesian crewmen onboard the TB Henry tugboat was abducted by armed men near Tawi-Tawi Island.

Moments after the 6.30pm incident happened, the six crew members were rescued by Malaysian security forces when their boat entered Malaysian waters.

On April 2, four Sarawakians were grabbed from the MV Massive 6 tugboat off Pulau Ligitan by armed masked men as they were returning to Tawau after delivering timber cargo to Manila.

The four men from Sibu were however released after being held captive for 37 days by their Abu Sayaff captors.