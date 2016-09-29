Kite flyers feted to dinner

BINTULU: A total of 172 kite flyers from various parts of the world were treated to a welcoming dinner at Kemena Plaza Hotel on Tuesday.

They are taking part in the 12th Borneo International Kite Festival that is taking place at the old Bintulu airport site from Sept 28-Oct 2.

Mohd Bohari Kipli, the deputy general manager of Bintulu Development Authority (BDA), said some of the kite flyers for this year had never

participated in the annual festival before.

“I was told England is represented by one participant, and he flew in a week ago,” said Mohd Bohari, who represented BDA general manager Rodziah Morshidi at the gathering.

On the local front, he said Bintulu Kite Flyer’s Team Silat, who was placed third in the World Sports Kite Championship in France last April, would be showcasing their skills.

“I hope the wind condition is good during the festival.”

Other activities at the festival site include cultural stage performances and food and trade fair.

Mohd Bohari advised the foreign participants to sample local delights like ‘roti canai’ and `the tarik’ during their stay here.

Among the participants who arrived on Tuesday evening were kite flyers from China, Japan, Vietnam, Italy, Turkey, India, France, Taiwan, Singapore, Belgium, Germany, Indonesia, New Zealand, Brunei, Colombia and from several states in the peninsula.