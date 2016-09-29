Kite flyers from 21 countries to lift the sky of Bintulu

BINTULU: The sky here will be a collage of colourful kites of all sizes and shapes during the 12th Borneo International Kite Festival 2016 from Sept 28-Oct 2.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem is scheduled to declare open this spectacular event at the old Bintulu airport site.

Yesterday, several kite flyers took their giant and colourful kites for wind test.

This year’s edition has attracted participants from 21 countries: China, England, Japan, Vietnam, Italy, Sweden, Australia, Turkey, India, France, Kuwait, Taiwan, Singapore, Belgium, Germany, Thailand, Indonesia, New Zealand, Brunei, Colombia and Malaysia.

Local participants include those from Johor, Sarawak, Pulau Pinang, Terengganu, Putrajaya, Malacca, Kuala Lumpur, Perlis and Kedah.

Participating teams include Team Impian and De Junction Kite from Malacca, Kelab Pelayang Pasir Gudang (Johor), and also Windancer, Layang King, and Fly N Smile from Kuala Lumpur.

Planned activities include the 3rd Asia Pacific Sport Kite Championship, modern and traditional kite-flying performances, kite-flying performances by international kite flyers, a kite-making workshop, stunt kite performances, synchronised revolution kite performance, a cooking contest, a drawing and colouring contest for children, karaoke, cultural performances and more.

The old airport site itself bears witness to several records in the Malaysia Book of Records (MBR).

The first MBR record was created in 2008 for the most number of kites—1,655 of them—flying simultaneously in a span of 20 minutes.

The second MBR record in 2010 featured the most number of train-kites flying simultaneously in a single location in 20 minutes: there were 92 sets of them.

The third entry into the MBR was in 2013 during the Sarawak Gudi Festival. The record was for the most number of kites flying simultaneously in 20 minutes: there were 2,250 kites in the sky.

A total of 2,500 diamond kites clinched the fourth entry in 2014. The kites formed the longest arch kite tunnel of 500 metres along the old airport site.

Last year, 5,650 arch kites took to the sky, and this spectacular feat flew into the MBR, too.

Since then, it has become a signature event for Bintulu and attracted many kite flyers from around the world to share their passion in kite flying.

This year, no MBR record will be created, but it will still be the perfect event for everyone to enjoy.