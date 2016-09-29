Long Singut to get border post

Ugak (fourth right) is seen at Long Singut with the army’s mobile dental team and other expedition members. Douglas is at fifth right.

KAPIT: A new border post will be set up at Long Singut, located at the border between Sarawak and Kalimatan, Indonesia, to prevent illegal immigrants from entering the state.

Hulu Rajang Member of Parliament Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong said this during the Ulu Baleh Long Singut Expedition 2016 at Uma Ajan Udau on Saturday.

“There’s every necessity that the government sets up a border post at Long Singut, ulu Baleh to safeguard the international boundary between Sarawak and Kalimantan against the illegal immigrants (Pati), who encroach into Sarawak.

“Pati can pose social problems and national security threat and thus the border post is a must to counter the illegal entry of Pati through ‘jalan tikus’ (illegal entry points) in ulu Baleh,” he explained.

He said First Infantry Division commander Major General Datuk Stephen Mundaw and 31st Border Brigade commander Brigadier General Jamaluddin Tambi, Kapit District police chief DSP Freddy Bian and Bukit Mabong District Officer Douglas Pungga were present to evaluate the ideal site to set up the border post.

Ugak also warned the local community not to harbor illegal immigrants.

“This is a serious offence and anyone found guilty under the Immigration law would be dealt with severely. Community leaders or heads of families, if you come across any foreigner encroaching into our land, you’re advised to report it immediately to the authorities concerned so that the matter can be resolved quickly,” he stressed.

He told the villagers that the Baleh Dam would be a game changer for ulu Baleh, opening up the vast hinterland currently inaccessible.

“We have Bakun Dam, Murum Dam and coming up Baleh Dam. Therefore, there’s every necessity to set up the border post to safeguard our interests against potential threats,” he said.

He also announced an RM6,000 grant for the Long Singut Women’s bureau and donated two 30hp outboard engines to the Long Singut village security and development committee.

Ugak also presented a letter of appointment as Ketua Kaum to Uma Merang Ajan Udau.

A team of around 200 from various departments took part in the expedition under the National Blue Ocean Strategy (NBOS) to bring various government services to the people.

Long Singgut is the most remote settlement at the foot of Bukit Tibang, Hose Mountain Range – a two-day journey by river from here. It is home to more than 800 villagers.