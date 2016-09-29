Man arrested for possessing parts of Sumatran serow

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) arrested a 60-year-old man and seized several parts of the Sumatran serow worth RM100,000 from his house in Lubok China on Tuesday.

Its director, Wan Mat Wan Harun said the retired the civil servant was arrested at about 11am and released on police bail after his statement was recorded.

“We seized two heads of Sumatran serow, 12 feet, one piece of skin, and two plastic containers containing animal oil,” he told reporters here, yesterday.

Perhilitan believed the Sumatran serows were shot in the forest.

The case is investigated under Section 68(2)(c) of the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 for possession of a fully protected wildlife species and upon conviction is punishable by a fine no less than RM100,000 and no more than RM500,000, and jail not exceeding five years.

Wan Mat said initial investigation found that the animals were killed to produce traditional medicine.

“We found parts of the head and feet of the animal in a plastic container containing oil. The product is believed to be for sale.”

This is the first arrest involving the Sumatran serow this year.

All the parts seized would be sent to Perhilitan’s forensics laboratory in Kuala Lumpur for analysis.

He added the Sumatran serow was among the wild animals threatened with extinction, and was difficult to find in Negeri Sembilan.

“Perhilitan is studying Sumatran serows in the country. This is to ensure that it they continue to exist in the wild.

“Sumatran serows exist in the wild in Negeri Sembilan. We are trying to identify their location and population,” he said. — Bernama