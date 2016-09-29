Metal framework at project site caves in due to rainstorm

BINTULU: Several huge metal structures at Agri Bintulu Fertilizer Sdn Bhd’s project site in Tanjung Kidurong collapsed during a rainstorm at about 3pm yesterday.

Bintulu police chief Supt Zailanni Amit, when contacted, said the metal framework fell due to the strong wind and damaged a number of vehicles parked in the area.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in the incident. Bintulu Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) rushed eight firemen to the scene even though no one raised the alarm.