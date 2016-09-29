Missing Malaysian student returns to Paris apartment

SUNGAI PETANI: A Malaysian student in Paris who went missing last Friday has returned to her apartment in the French capital city, according to her mother.

Nur Sakinah Naim, 19, was safe in her apartment, her mother Nor Halizah Ahmad, 43, told reporters at the family home in Kampung Masjid, Tikat Batu, here today.

Nor Halizah said the good news was conveyed to her by a representative from the Public Service Department who called at her home today.-BERNAMA