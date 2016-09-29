Non-Islamic Affairs Unit functional soon, says Uggah

KUCHING: Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas yesterday assured that the state government will not forget its responsibility to the Non-Islamic Affairs Unit.

Uggah, who is the minister in charge of the unit, also said the unit would soon be functional as it was now at its final stage of coming up with terms of reference and areas of responsibility.

“We are also looking at various models, I think Selangor have the same unit, we are also studying it.

“This is the hope of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem when he set it up, he expects it to be functional and able to serve the interest of the various non-Islamic religious groups in Sarawak,” he said when asked to comment on the status of the unit that was announced three months ago.

Admitting that the head of the unit had not been appointed, Uggah said any issues relating to the unit could be channelled to him as the minister-in-charge.

“I can assure you all that Barisan Nasional (BN) has not forgotten its responsibility in this particular unit and it is actually doing its work trying to find out the issues that need to be resolved,” he said further.

Following the announcement of the establishment of the Non-Islamic Affairs Unit, Uggah called for a meeting with representatives of non-Islamic religious institutions on June 23.

He said he would soon call for a second meeting with representatives of non-Islamic religious institutions to discuss matters relating to the unit’s organisation structure.

The chief minister announced the setting up of the unit at the State Legislative Assembly meeting in June this year, naming Uggah as the minister-in-charge.

Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDS Baru) president Cobbold John Lusoi was recently reported by an online news portal as urging Uggah not to delay naming the head of the Non-Islamic Affairs Unit considering that it had been quite a long while since the announcement on the establishment of the unit by the chief minister.

Cobbold said there were many issues affecting non-Muslims that needed to be resolved, citing the usage of the word ‘Allah’ by Christians as an example.

While not a problem in Sarawak, Cobbold said native Christians feared they might court trouble if they use the word in Peninsular Malaysia.

More pressingly, he said Christians and followers of other non-Islamic faiths in the state had expressed concern over PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang’s Private Member’s Bill to amend the Shariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965, which the latter planned to re-table at next month’s Dewan Rakyat sitting.

Cobbold said many believed that the Bill, if passed in Parliament, could affect their freedom to practise their religion.

Association of Churches Sarawak (ACS) secretary-general Ambrose Linang also reportedly said the association was anxiously waiting for Uggah to name the head of the unit.

Ambrose said the association had not been called for a meeting to discuss the appointment and proposed structure of the unit.

He hoped that the head of the unit and its organisation structure would be announced soon to allay the concerns of followers of non-Islamic religions.