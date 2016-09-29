Over 300 Bornean big bikers to gather in Miri

MIRI: More than 300 big bikers from around Borneo will converge here on Saturday for the Bikers Full Moon and Ride Party 2016.

The event is organised by the Permaisuri Riders Motor Club (PRMG) to mark the Mooncake Festival.

“This is the second time our club has organised this event. The first time was in 2013 and during that year, we only had about over 200 participants,” club president Azhari Mohamed told a press conference following a courtesy call on Miri Mayor Adam Yii yesterday.

He said the event will start at 10am and run until midnight, with the programme including a social gathering, bike exhibition, promotional booth, high-tea, dinner, competition and lucky draws.

“We will start by gathering at the civic centre and ride our bikes to Sungai Tujuh (Miri-Brunei border) to welcome participating riders from Labuan, Brunei, Kota Kinabalu, Limbang and Lawas.

“After that, Piasau assemblyman Datuk Sebastian Ting will flag off the participants for a convoy from Sungai Tujuh to Bakam, Marina Square and Miri town centre,” he said.

Azhari said the objectives of the programme included introducing bikers to various places of interest in Bakam, especially the beach, and riding along the coastal road.

“We also want to show the bikers the popular night life and eateries at the newly-developed Marina Square,” he said.

The event is organised in collaboration with the Miri Rider Motor Club (MCMC), Jaguh Motorcycle Club Miri (KMJM) and Iron Horse Motorbike Club.

For more information contact Ikhwan Permaisuri on 013-8333243.

Meanwhile, Yii said he is delighted to have the event here as it is a good way to promote tourism.

He pledged an RM3,000 personal donation for the event.