Rotavirus: Bukit Merah water park closed

BAGAN SERAI: The Bukit Merah Laketown Resort (BMLR) has been closed for two days from today after several cases of rotavirus infection were reported among its visitors.

Its general manager Kamal Hussein said it would abide by the orders from the Perak Health Department even though the results of samples taken by the Kerian District Health Office had not been obtained.

He said the BMLR management would also visit the victims and their families soon as well as discuss further measures if it was confirmed that the virus originated from the theme park.

“However, we are still waiting for the full report from the relevant authorities before an official decision is made,” he said when contacted here today.

Yesterday, the Kedah Health Department confirmed seven cases involving children who were hospitalised after they suffered vomiting and diarrhea due to rotavirus infection after allegedly spending time in the BMLR water park last Saturday.

The rotavirus is a type of virus which causes inflammation of the stomach and intestines and commonly affects children, especially those five years and younger, with symptoms of diarrhea, vomiting, fever and stomach pains.-BERNAMA