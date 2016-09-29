Safeguard the family institution, urges Doris

KUCHING: Peace and order starts at home, and the family institution is the most important tool to craft a respectable society.

Political secretary to the Chief Minister, Dato Sri Doris Brodie, said home is where love and noble values must be nurtured, practised and safeguarded.

Officiating at a Family Day organised by the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (MPWK) in Sri Aman yesterday, the PRS Women chief stressed that the family spirit must burn brightly in all Malaysians.

“We must not allow our colours or religions or politics to divide us because we are all one human race.”

She reminded those present that the name ‘Sri Aman’ meant ‘peaceful’, and it was important to live up to that name

“This is so that we can all continue to live like one big family.”

On politics, Doris urged the people to support their elected representatives to ensure developments could continue.

Annie Lai, who heads MPWK Sri Aman, and Dunstan Bato, the deputy chairman of Persatuan Khidmat Warga Emas Sri Aman, also spoke at the function.

Among those present were Sri Aman Welfare officer Kisamudin Kiprawi, Batang Lupar MP’s special officer Mohd Nazri Sarkawi, and Lubok Antu MPWK chairperson Jaynita Melai.