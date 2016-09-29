Sarawak wants greater role in shipbuilding

SIBU: Sarawak would like to be more involved in Malaysia Shipbuilding/Ship Repair Industry Strategic Plan (SBSR) 2020 which envisions the country becoming a globally

competitive nation in the shipbuilding and ship repair (SBSR) industry focusing on building and repairing vessels below 120 metres.

This is because the state has a significant number of shipbuilders, Second Minister of Resource Planning and Environment Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan pointed out.

Speaking when officiating at the ‘4th National Marine Industries Forum 2016’ here yesterday, he said Sibu had the most number of shipyards in the state at 78, Miri had 36 and 10 were in Bintulu; all specialising in building and repairing small to medium-sized vessels such as tugboats, offshore support vessels (OSV), barges, anchor handlers and passenger boats.

“The launching of the roadmap stands testimony to the government’s acknowledgement of the economic and strategic importance of the SBSR industry and its potential to contribute significantly to the nation’s economic growth.

“This is due to the fact that the industry has extensive linkages with other economic sectors in the country such as steel, plastic, wood, transportation, storage, logistics, financing, primary commodities, mining and many others.

“In order to attain the targets set in SBSR 2020 and to fully realise the Malaysian SBSR industry’s potential on the global stage, it is crucial for local shipyards to have skilled workers who are trained in relevant areas to meet the demands of the industry,” he said.

In fact, continued Awang Tengah who is also the Minister of Industrial and Entrepreneur Development, Trade and Investment, enhancing the level of skills and competency in the industry was one of the seven strategies to attain the goals set in SBSR 2020.

He said the objective was to produce skilled workers to undertake value-added jobs in the local shipyards.

“As far as Sibu is concerned, we have planned to expand shipbuilding in Rantau Panjang.

“We have already identified 41 hectares and we are seeking funds of about RM76 million from the federal government to realise the expansion of Rantau Panjang.

“At the same time, we are also seeking funding from the state government in next year’s allocation to upgrade the existing Rantau Panjang shipbuilding estate. We are seeking about RM10 million for the purpose,” he elaborated.

He said the state government would also expand the shipbuilding industry in Tanjung Manis and Samalaju in Bintulu as it is one of the trigger industries in Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy (SCORE).

Among those present were Regional Corridor Development Authority (Recoda) chief executive officer Tan Sri Datuk Amar Wilson Baya Dandot, Assistant Minister for Resource Planning Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais, Association of Marine Industries Malaysia (Amim) and Maritime Institute of Malaysia (Mima) president Tan Sri Ahmad Ramli Md Nor, Malaysia Industry-Government Group for High Technology (MIGHT) president Datuk Dr Mohd Yusoff Sulaiman and Malaysia Joint Branch Royal Institute of Naval Architects and Institute of Marine Engineering, Science and Technology (RINA-IMarEST) chairman Othman Kadir.