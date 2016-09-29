‘Set up operations here to produce halal products’

Julaihi (centre), Liang (third right), Azrin (second right) and others before a screen portraying a Halagel Product after the launch. Julaihi presses a button to launch Halagel Products. With him are Zuki (second left), Azrin (first left) and Liang (first right). — Photos by Mohd Rais Sanusi.

KUCHING: Manufacturers of halal consumer products from Peninsular Malaysia are encouraged to set up operations in Sarawak, Sabah and Brunei through the halal hub port of Tanjung Manis.

Minister of Resource Planning and Environment II and Minister of Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship, Trade and Investment Sarawak Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hassan said this was a great marketing strategy as the halal hub in Sarawak was a gateway to Sabah, Brunei and Kalimantan through the inland port in Tebedu, Serian.

“There are ample markets for such halal products in Sarawak, Sabah and Brunei for peninsular manufacturers to explore.

“They not only target Muslim but also non-Muslim consumers,” he said.

Awang Tengah’s text-of-speech was read by Assistant Minister for Rural Economy (Coastal Areas) and Fisheries and Assistant Minister of Industrial Development (Investment and Promotion) Datuk Juliahi Narawi representing him at the launch of Halagel Products for Sarawak at Mesra Maju Marketing Sdn Bhd company office in Demak Laut Industrial Park off Jalan Bako here yesterday.

He wanted more local companies in Sarawak to supply to the local market natural consumer products like Halagel’s.

Awang Tengah said Halagel launched in Sarawak for the first time was 90 per cent herbs and minerals that were beneficial and therapeutic for the body.

“It is produced in accordance with halal and syariah laws,” he said.

He lauded Halagel Group and local company Mesra Maju Marketing for collaborating to supply the products to the Sarawak market, and hoped other companies rise up to such challenges.

Earlier the CEO of Halagel Group, Mohd Azrin Rahmat said the company aimed to expand sales throughout the country and penetrate the East Malaysia. From Sarawak, they would move on to Sabah, Labuan and Brunei.

Targeting sales of RM1.5 to RM2 million in East Malaysia, Halagel is expected to increase sales by 15 percent in the domestic market, he said.

Managing director of Mesra Maju Marketing Sdn Bhd, William Liang said their company was the exclusive distributor for Halagel Products for Sarawak, Sabah and Brunei.

Liang said the products had potential among consumers as its ingredients were organic and halal.

Present at the launch were State Federal Secretary Datuk Mohd Zuki Ali and chairman of Halagel Group, Ariffin Mohd Noh.