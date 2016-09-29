SMK Tinjar weightlifters eyeing 2018 Sukma

Filicia Muyat A trainee attempts the clean and jerk. A training session in progress.

MIRI: State officials hoping for athletes to prepare for the 2018 Sukma do not have to look further than a group of weightlifters at SMK Tinjar.

Former Sukma gold medallist Filicia Muyat said the group are already preparing for the next Sukma or any upcoming weightlifting championships.

“Many young potential athletes here in SMK Tinjar are training regularly four times per week and they are very keen, “ she told The Borneo Post when contacted in Lapok, Tinjar yesterday.

Filicia, who is the full-time coach for these students from SMK TInjar, added that physical training is coupled with target setting to help the athletes aim for their goals.

Nine students who are currently training in their respective categories are Danny Ngang (95kg), Johannes Tidot (52kg), Peres Undau (56kg), Anthony Gilang (77kg), Azlan Daud (56kg), Farizal Anual (62kg), Kenny Mikin (69kg), Tonnie Nyerong (62kg) and Johannes Setephen (69kg).

“They are training regularly four times per week from 2.35pm to 5pm, “ said Filicia who won a weightlifting gold medal in the 2012 Sukma.

But there is one thing in particular that the coach and athletes are wishing for. They urged that the relevant agencies and organisations organise more weightlifting programmes and competitions so that they benefit from the exposure.