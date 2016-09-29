‘Special incentives for Sopma winners’

KUCHING: Sarawak’s contingent for the Malaysia Deaf Games (Sopma) will be rewarded with special incentives if they win at the 19th edition of the games which will be held from tomorrow (Sept 30) until Oct 6.

In giving this assurance, Assistant Minister of Welfare and Community Wellbeing Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail said they would be given equal treatment as given to those who competed in the 18th Malaysia Games (Sukma) and the recently concluded 18th Malaysian Paralympic Games.

“We will not differentiate them from able-bodied athletes and disabled athletes. We will make a request to Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem to ensure that Sopma athletes who win will also be given the same incentive,” he told a press conference after chairing the final Sopma meeting at his office in Baitulmakmur building yesterday.

On why the deaf athletes were competing in a separate championship and not in the Malaysian Paralympic Games, Dr Abdul Rahman said it was due to their hearing disability.

“As the athletes cannot hear, they have a special sporting event to compete in. It is not that we are segregating them from the others,” he explained.

Sarawak is targeting to win at least 12 gold medals and emerge overall champion at Sopma which will feature four categories – badminton, athletics, ten-pin bowling and men’s football.

A total of 615 athletes from 12 contingents will be participating in the games with the state having the largest contingent of 105 athletes.

Sopma’s opening ceremony will be held on Oct 1 at 7.30pm at MBKS Stadium here while the closing ceremony will be on

Oct 6 at the same venue from 7.30pm onwards.

Also present at the press conference were Sarawak Deaf Sports Association (SSDeaf) president Albert Wong Tuong Chai and Sarawak Sports Corporation chief executive officer Dr Ong Kong Swee.