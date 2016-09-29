Storeroom fire put out within minutes

LIMBANG: The quick action of firemen has prevented fire from totally damaging a storeroom belonging to Celcom Mobile at Taman Poyan Jaya in Kubong Road here yesterday morning.

The firemen received a distress call at 8.14am and within minutes, nine personnel in one water tender and an ambulance rushed to the scene.

The personnel led by senior fire officer II Mohamad Ali Mohd Salleh successfully prevented the fire from spreading. There was no casualty and the estimated loss is still being ascertained.