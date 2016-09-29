The Palace Hotel KK presents birthday cake to TYT

KOTA KINABALU: In conjunction with Sabah’s Head of State, His Excellency Tun Datuk Seri Panglima Dr. Haji Juhar Bin Haji Mahiruddin’s 63rd birthday celebration, The Palace Hotel Kota Kinabalu presented a 40 kg homemade butter cake to the State Istana yesterday, themed ‘Getaran Jiwa’, from one of the late Tan Sri P. Ramlee’s iconic ballad, as inspired by His Excellency’s passion for music.

The hotel’s pastry team led by Chef Sumarni Sulaeman took about 2 days to complete the cake, which was then presented by the hotel’s general manager, Ms Phang Joo See and her team, director of food & beverage, John Malcom, and communications manager, Stella Moluntang.

Meanwhile, The Palace Hotel Kota Kinabalu has been classified and awarded a 3-Leaf rating from the Green Hotel Classification Program by Ministry of Tourism, Malaysia – recognizing it as a Green Hotel that has taken significant steps to protect the environment. Strong environmental programs, best management practices, training programs and maintenance solutions has been implemented which have benefited the environment and the local community.