Thomians reunite to relive the days gone by

Old Thomians at the OTA dinner held at Sarawak Club recently. Chong (left) poses for a photograph with Wong, who was one of the three former teachers honoured during the dinner.

KUCHING: Around 200 ‘old Thomians’ attended the Old Thomian Association (OTA) Dinner at Sarawak Club here recently to relive a night of memories and share stories of yesteryear.

OTA president Chan Choon Ann said it best with “Once a Thomian, always a Thomian” in his opening address as the dinner was also a night of tradition.

Former Works Minister Datuk Yong Khoon Seng was invited to ring the school bell to signal the start of the evening which was then followed by guests in school and ‘house’ colours marching in to much applause as each ‘house’ tried to down out one another in a stirring display of inter-house rivalry that was very much alive after 168 years.

Among the notable guests present were guest-of-honour the Anglican Archbishop of South East Asia and Bishop of Kuching Rt. Reverend Datuk Bolly Lapok, who is also the board of management president; former state secretary Tan Sri Datuk Amar Wilson Baya Dandot, who is the board chairman; and school principal Wong Hiong Foo.

During the dinner, there were presentations of honorary life memberships by OTA immediate past president James Brodie to advisors Yong and John Ko.

Chan also presented honorary life memberships to immediate past president James, secretary Alex Lim and treasurer Wee Choon Ho while three former teachers were also honoured at the dinner namely Lim Eng Kiong, Fred Black and Hilda Wong.

Meanwhile, SMK St Thomas student Sarah Hafizah was given the opportunity to speak to guests during the dinner about the ‘Pantry Project’ where underprivileged students are identified by teachers and fellow students and given food supplies to take home after school.

More than RM5,000 was collected during the dinner to help this student initiated project.

Later, after an auction of memorabilia by organising committee chairman Willie Chong, the evening was brought to an official conclusion by the singing of the hymn ‘Lord Dismiss Us’ and ringing of the school bell.