Three agencies to go after Uber drivers

KUCHING: Three law enforcement agencies in the state will take actions against ride-sharing app Uber drivers because it is illegal for them to operate in the state.

The decision was made after a meeting between the three agencies – the police, Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board (LPKP) and Road Transport Department (JPJ) on Tuesday.

“Uber drivers may be fined not less than RM1,000 or not more than RM10,000 under Section 33 of Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board Act 1987. The Act also allows us to seize the private vehicles used illegally for commercial purposes,” deputy head of the state Traffic Investigation and Enforcement DSP Alexson Naga Chabu said yesterday.

He thus appealed to the public not to use Uber services, stressing that the service was illegal.

Meanwhile, four local taxi associations operating in Kuching, have lodged a police report against Uber, claiming that Uber drivers had been operating in Kuching’s downtown areas, ferrying and waiting for passengers.

The complaint was lodged on Sept 23 by Sarawak Taxi Owners’ Association, Kuching Division Taxi Association, Kuching Division Bumiputera Taxi Association and Bumi Kenyalang Taxi Association.

Sarawak Taxi Owners’ Association chairman Tay Teck Ming told The Borneo Post that since Uber did not have any permit or licence from LPKP, it should not operate in Sarawak. He said his members had related to him that Uber drivers had been seen picking up passengers at downtown areas and also seen to be waiting for passengers at hotels.

“Our business has been adversely affected by Uber. Since its operation in Kuching, our businesses have dropped from 30 to 40 per cent.”

Tay said they were against Uber because it did not have the licence to operate.

“If Uber manages to get the permit from LPKP, then we have nothing to say. But before it is given any licence, it should not be operating here.”

He said for taxi drivers like him, their cars had to be inspected every half year. Then they had to pay insurance to cover their passengers. Furthermore, they had to obtain the PSV driving licence (vocational) before they could become taxi drivers.

“Uber drivers with their small cars and no insurance coverage for their passengers are now ferrying passengers around. This is not fair to us. We hope the enforcement agencies will look into it, especially the fact that Uber is illegal to operate here,” said Tay.

In response to the police reports lodged, Kuching District police chief ACP Abang Ahmad Abang Julai said he was aware of the police report and they were now in the process of preparing operations to clamp down on Uber.

Uber started to operate in Kuching on Sept 14 despite Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Nancy Shukri’s warning that it should apply for a permit before starting its operation here.

Nancy, who oversees both Sarawak and Sabah LPKP said Uber had yet to apply for a permit from Sarawak LPKP to allow it to operate legally in the state.