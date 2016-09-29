Three students treated for mercury exposure at Labuan school

LABUAN: A thermometer fell to the ground and shattered at the laboratory of a school here today, exposing three students to the mercury, according to the Labuan Fire and Rescue Department.

Its director, Zainal Madasin, said the students were sent to the Labuan Nucleus Hospital for treatment following the accident at about 7.30am at Sekolah Menengah Sains Labuan.

The Form One students of the school were carrying out an experiment when the accident happened, he told Bernama.

He said the department rushed a Hazmat (hazardous materials) team to the school upon being notified of the accident.

About 20 students, a teacher and a lab assistant were present when the accident took place, he added.

Zainal said the Hazmat team decontaminated the lab in a two-hour operation.-BERNAMA