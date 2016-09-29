Tourney targets under-18 shuttlers in Sibu

SIBU: Sibu Pro-Wira Badminton Centre is organising an inter-team championship for U-18 players.

They will vie for the Pro-Wira Cup to be held at Catholic High School Badminton Hall here from Nov 19-20.

“The whole idea is to provide a platform for these young players to have a chance to showcase their skills and also to promote and raise the standard of the game here,” Sibu Pro-Wira manager Ngu Siew Siong said.

She noted that currently team competitions were Open events and the younger players rarely have a chance to display their skills.

“Now is the chance for them to display their prowess and if the system works, we may expand the championship to the state-level next year,” she added.

Ngu, a former Sukma player, said they are looking to get at least 16 teams to sign up.

A total of 10 teams have already registered for the championship which is only open to Sibu residents.

The three doubles format for the tournament will see each team registering six players (including both boys and girls).

The entry fee is RM250 per team.

Completed entry forms with fees must reach Highsmash Sports Centre by 5pm on Nov 5.

Ngu can be contacted at 0128862627 for further details.