You used to be called ‘Hitler’, Salleh reminds Mahathir

KUALA LUMPUR: It is ironic that Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad should call supporters of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak “Little Goebbels” when he himself was referred to as “Hitler” during his era, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak.

In fact, added Salleh, those who worked for Dr Mahathir when he was Prime Minister were likened to the Nazi propaganda chief Joseph Goebbels.

The minister said Dr Mahathir was called “Hitler” because he was a “megalomaniac leader who accused his number two (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) of sodomy as an excuse to get rid of him”.

In his latest blog posting today, Salleh wrote that Mahathir was saying about Najib what had been said about himself.

Dr Mahathir, who helmed the government for 22 years, wrote in his blog that a few “Little Goebbels” were assigned to control damage and perception towards the Prime Minister.

Dr Mahathir said there might have been many allegations against him as Prime Minister but nothing was proven.

“But when it comes to Najib, Mahathir says the PM must prove his innocence and step down,” Salleh said.

In 1987, Dr Mahathir said he would not step down if he won even by just one vote in the contest for UMNO president, Salleh noted.

“Maybe Mahathir failed to notice that Najib won uncontested,” said Salleh. “So why should Najib listen to Mahathir and step down?”

Salleh added: “Mahathir sounds like a very worried person. And he thinks if you do not support him then you are a crook or have been bought. Mahathir has always been a bad judge of character.” -BERNAMA