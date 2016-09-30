2,000 expected at state-level Ma’al Hijrah celebration in Betong

BETONG: An estimated 2,000 guests are expected to participate in the state-level Ma’al Hijrah celebration on Oct 2 this year which Betong will host.

Sarawak Islamic Council (MIS) president Datu Misnu Taha said the people of Betong welcomed the celebration as everybody accepted and respected all faiths and religions, reflecting unity and harmonious bonds in society.

He believed that this year’s theme ‘Ukhuwah Islamiah Asas Penyatuan Ummah’ can strengthen the spirit of struggle and sacrifice of Muslims in developing nations such as Malaysia.

“Additionally, it further strengthens and enhances unity among Muslims through the (Muslim) brotherhood and undivided love to non-Muslims in accordance with the spirit of Ma’al Hijrah,” he said.

Misnu said this during a press conference after an organising committee meeting for the celebration which took place at the Betong Resident’s Office here yesterday.

He lauded the involvement of all parties – including MIS,the Sarawak Islamic Religious Department (JAIS), Betong Resident’s Office and the federal and state government agencies – to ensure the programme goes smoothly as planned.

Misnu disclosed that the state never missed the celebration annually..

“Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and his wife, Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Ragad Kurdi Taib, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem and wife, Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu will further enliven the event which will be held at the Tan Sri Datuk Amar Stephen Kalong Ningkan sports hall,” he said.

Among those attending the meeting were Layar assemblyman Gerald Rentap Jabu, Betong Resident Datu Romie Sigan Daniel, JAIS director Ismail Mohamad Hanis, Betong District police chief DSP Fahdil Antum Abdullah, and Deputy Betong Resident Galong Luang.