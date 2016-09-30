300 “Pocemon” users successfully verified

BANJARMASIN, South Kalimantan: As many as 300 users of modern police quick application or better known as Pocemon has successfully Verified by the system managed by Banjarmasin Crime Detective Police (Satreskrim), AntaranewsKalsel reported.

Banjarmasin City Police Chief Kombes Pol Anjar Wicaksana Sik here on Wednesday said the 300 users who successfully verified have been able to use the application.

If the user is in need of police assistance quickly, he simply push the power button five times then the nearest police will come to help.

“There are about 1200 people who downloaded Pocemon apps, however we have just successfully verified 300 users,” he said, accompanied by Satreskrim head AKP Arief Prasetya Sik.

Chief police continued to say, there have been reports of people entering through the Pocemon applications.

“A total of 14 reports received through the application, but an average of incoming reports related to the drunkenness and security disorder,” he said.

Meanwhile, AKP Arief Prasetya Sik said since the application was launched there was still a bit of a problem.

Some of people do not understand how to register. Many of those who fill the data of themselves with a perfunctory, even provisions in order to send a photo identity was not done.

“In filling the data itself must use the photos themselves may not use another photo, it is causing they were rejected by the system,” he said.